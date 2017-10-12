Zeman lashes out at Czech Television cameraman
Prague, Oct 11 (CTK) - President Milos Zeman asked members of his suite to chase away a cameraman from the public broadcaster Czech Television (CT) or he will kill him, he said during his Tuesday visit to the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, the Newsroom CT24 channel said on Wednesday.
Along with his assistant and bodyguards, Zeman was walking through the lobby of the building and he resented the presence of the CT cameraman there.
"Chase out the cameraman or I'm gonna kill him," Zeman said in the footage published by the Newsroom CT24.
Zeman's spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told the server Novinky that the reaction was quite adequate because the cameraman was "persistently trying to get in Zeman's way."
He said the television "was eagerly waiting for long whether Zeman, who suffers from neuropathy, may stumble."
Zeman has repeatedly clashed with journalists.
In May, Zeman joked about the elimination of journalists when meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in China.
"Are there other journalists? There are too many journalists, it is necessary to eliminate them," Zeman told Putin in Beijing when entering the room where their meeting took place.
Putin replied that it is not necessary to eliminate them, but agreed with that their number should be lowered.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
