Friday, 13 October 2017

AMSP ČR: 4% of companies would end without subsidies

CIA News |
13 October 2017

One third of companies with 50 to 250 employees regularly apply for subsidies. Thirty-nine percent of these companies have applied for subsidies at least once. Almost one quarter of companies repeatedly apply for subsidy support.

A survey by agency IPSOS for the Association of SMEs and Trade License Holders of the Czech Republic (AMSP ČR) also showed that two thirds of respondents did in fact secure funding (42 % of companies a sum of more than CZK 1m). Companies primarily use subsidies for investment development and employee education.

One third of companies that draw on support would not make the investments without subsidies. A further 16 % would invest later. Four percent of companies would end without subsidies.