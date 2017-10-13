ASIANA registers increase in turnover to CZK 4.5bn
ASIANA, the operator of air ticket portal Letuška.cz, increased in 1–3Q 2017 its turnover to a record CZK 4.5bn. Air ticket sales accounted for the largest share with 77 %, generating a turnover of CZK 3.5bn (+ 64 % y/y).
This was stated in an interview for ČIANEWS by portal director Josef Trejbal, who added that ASIANA also operates travel portals Superletuska.cz, Study.cz, Europea.travel and Viza.cz and provides complex services for corporate clients, including MICE.
A total of 128 companies are taking part in its program to manage corporate travel and their number continues to increase.
