Deputy mayor charged in Babis's subsidy affair
Jihlava, South Moravia, Oct 12 (CTK) - The Czech police have also charged Jihlava Deputy Mayor Jana Mayerova (ANO) in the case of a 50-million-crown subsidy for the Capi hnizdo (Stork Nest) company, in which government ANO chairman Andrej Babis is accused, Mlada fronta Dnes (MfD) daily wrote on Thursday.
Mayerova has confirmed this.
"According to the information from my lawyer, I am also charged in the case," Mayerova told MfD.
She signed the application for the dubious subsidy.
Babis and his deputy Jaroslav Faltynek, who is the leader of ANO's list of candidates for the Vysocina Region in the upcoming parliamentary election, have already been charged in the affair.
Mayerova is number ten on the ANO's list of candidates in Vysocina.
Josef Kott, chairman of Vysocina Region ANO branch, told CTK on Monday that he was not expecting any changes to the list of candidates on account of the case.
In late 2007, the "Farma Capi hnizdo" company, whose name was ZZN AGRO Pelhrimov, was a part of Agrofert, a giant chemical, agricultural and food-processing holding owned by billionaire, food and media mogul Babis. In December 2007, the firm's ownership status changed to bearer share ownership, the ZZN Pelhrimov being its only shareholder. The police say there was no economic or business reason for this change.
The new status made the new owner hard to identify. Then the company won a 50-million-crown EU subsidy designed for small firms, which it could never get as part of Agrofert. A few years later, it rejoined Agrofert.
In Jihlava, ANO is in coalition with the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL). According to MfD, Mayerova enjoys support of these parties to continue in her post until a court's verdict takes effect.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.