Large Salvador Dali exhibition opens in Zlín
Zlin, South Moravia, Oct 12 (CTK) - An exhibition of a selection of 300 original artifacts by Spanish surrealist artist Salvador Dali, which is unique both by its scope and as a summary of his life-time work, opened in Zlin on Thursday, Pavel Chmelik, curator of the exhibition, has told journalists.
It is held in the cultural and education centre Filmovy uzel (Film Hub) in the Zlin film studios.
The exhibition, produced by the Atrium Zlin company, is also interesting for covering various art techniques and media of Dali's work, such as graphics, sculptures, porcelain, ceramics, tapestries, silk and flacons.
Some of his sculptures are being displayed for the first time in the Czech Republic. Well-known pieces by Dali, including the lithography of the The Madonna of Port Lligat and The Camp of King Marc, are on display among others.
Dali's works are complemented by a collection of photographs by Czech photographer Vaclav Chochola who took pictures of Dali in Paris in 1969.
The exhibition will be accompanied by a screening of The 4th Dimension, a documentary about Dali's life, and will feature music by Czech composer, singer and instrumentalist Andy Cermak.
The exhibition will be open through January 14, 2018.
Dali (1904-1989) is one of the best-known artists of the 20th century whose chief works were influenced by surrealism, elaborating the theme of dreams. He died aged 85 in the Catalan town of Figueras.
