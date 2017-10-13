Friday, 13 October 2017

Net4Gas to increase capacity of gas pipelines

CIA News |
13 October 2017

NET4GAS will invest into increasing the capacity of its gas pipeline grid as part of project Capacity4Gas. The investment into the Czech grid is estimated at several hundreds of millions of euros.

The production will be coordinated with grid operators in Germany and Slovakia and be completed in two stages, which should be completed in 2019 and 2021.

This was stated for ČIANEWS by spokeswoman Zuzana Kučerová, who added that during the pan-European auction in March, new crossborder capacities totaling up to 40bn m3 per year were sold for the 2020-2039 period.