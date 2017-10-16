Škoda Transportation to deliver streetcars to Sofia
ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION will deliver 13 streetcars ForCity Classic to Sofia, Bulgaria for CZK 610m. The price includes also spare parts and trainings of public transit company employees. EU subsidies will be used for the purchase. The low-rise vehicles offer also an air-condition system. One streetcar shows a capacity of 200 people and a top speed of 70 km/h.
