Tuesday, 17 October 2017

CEEC: Investors called tenders worth CZK 64.2bn

CIA News |
16 October 2017

In August 2017 public investors called 673 tenders worth CZK 64.2bn. This is based on an analysis by CEEC Research based on data from the Public Contracts Bulletin. In a y/y comparison this represents an 8.3% drop in the number of tenders called. According to the company there was positive stagnation in the case of the volume of tenders called (+2.8 %).