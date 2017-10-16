Complex diploma recognition behind brain drain from CzechRep
Prague, Oct 13 (CTK) - The recognition of diplomas from foreign universities is a too complex bureaucratic procedure in the Czech Republic, which contributes to brain drain from the country, European Parliament Vice-President Pavel Telicka (unaffiliated, for ANO) told journalists on Friday.
Both the government and Czech universities should be seeking ways of facilitating the decision-making on foreign diplomas, he added.
In reaction to him, the Education Ministry said delays often arise due to incomplete data submitted by the applicants, and that no change to the relevant law or other directives is needed.
"This is almost absurd that we do not recognise diplomas of the graduates from Oxford, Cambridge and other universities that are listed in the top 20 or 30 in the world," Telicka said.
He points out that Oxford automatically recognises Czech secondary-school leaving exams.
Students from foreign universities who want to work in the state sector or continue to study at universities to achieve a doctorate in the Czech Republic, must have their diplomas recognised within the process called "nostrification."
This process lasts from six months up to two and a half years, student Jakub Cervenka, from the University of Warwick, Britain, said at a joint press conference with Telicka.
This actually prevents a smooth transfer from a foreign to Czech university and might also complicate the graduates' professional career in a new post, he added.
Opposing the critics, the Education Ministry said it is bound to respect the relevant administrative rules and that it does meet the deadlines by making a decision within 30 days, or within 60 days in exceptionally complex cases.
Universities, too, have to respect the administrative rules, but the ministry cannot influence their length of handling the applications, it said.
"No amendment to the law or internal directives is necessary. The directives are adequate and bodies on all levels are obliged to observe the deadlines set by law," the ministry wrote.
"Furthermore, the proceedings often get protracted due to the submission of insufficient data by the applicant, which must be completed additionally," the ministry said.
It said it had no information from universities about problems with the acknowledgement of diplomas from prestigious universities such as Oxford and Cambridge. "Unfortunately, Mr Telicka gave no example of a concrete case of protracted proceedings to which the Education Ministry could react," it added.
According to Telicka, the nostrification procedure discourages Czech students from returning home and using their experience from foreign schools. The Czech Republic thereby loses part of its intellectual potential, he said.
Telicka is of the view that no new laws had to be adopted or changes made on the EU level to improve the situation. It would suffice to modify the Education Ministry's decrees and Czech universities' internal regulations, he added.
He said he would like to deal with the matter more in detail after the October 20-21 election to the Chamber of Deputies.
