Ex-health deputy minister sues state over her sacking
Prague, Oct 15 (CTK) - Former Czech deputy health minister Lenka Taie Kolarikova has filed a lawsuit against the state over her dismissal from the post, which she finds at variance with the civil service law in force since 2015, Czech Television (CT) reported on Sunday.
Kolarikova is the first so high official to sue the state based on the civil service law, Josef Postranecky, deputy interior minister in charge of civil service, told CT.
In addition, Kolarikova has filed a complaint against her current wage of an ordinary ministerial clerk being a half of her former wage as a deputy minister.
Postranecky said the law binds him to decide on her latter complaint in 30 days.
Health Minister Miloslav Ludvik (Social Democrats, CSSD) dismissed Kolarikova from the post of deputy minister in charge of property and international affairs shortly after his arrival at the ministry in December 2016, citing the post's redundancy.
As a step of personnel optimisation, he reduced the number of deputy ministers from eight to six.
Apart from Kolarikova, Lenka Ptackova Melicharova was made redundant as deputy minister for strategies.
The civil service law applied to both, and their dismissal took place in accordance with it, Postranecky told CT on Sunday.
