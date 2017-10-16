Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Pilulka expanding to Romania; predicts revenue totalling CZK 1.1bn

CIA News |
16 October 2017

Pilulka Lékárny is preparing an expansion to Romania. The company intends to execute the expansion and the launch of activities in 2018. According to company co-owner Martin Kasa, Pilulka Lékárny is not planning more expansions right now. He said that the group including brick-and-mortar pharmacies, franchise pharmacies and online shops Pilulka.cz and Pilulka.sk will generate revenue totalling CZK 1.1bn in 2017. The company predicts raising its revenues to over CZK 1.5bn in 2018. The number of pharmacies branded Pilulka Lékárny will exceed 100.