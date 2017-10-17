Runners may cast votes on track, voting time to be deducted
Prague, Oct 14 (CTK) - The participants in the Trailmaniacs run to be held south of Prague next Saturday, when Czech general election is also taking place, can cast their ballots on the track and the time they spent voting will be deducted for them in the finish, Ondrej Kutis has told CTK.
Kutis, one of the run's organisers, said a condition is that the runners have a voter card enabling them to vote outside their home ward.
Such runners will be able to cast their ballots in Nahoruby, a small central Bohemian village near the Slapy water reservoir where the sports event will be held.
In the previous general election in 2013, a total of 148 voters, mostly local people, were registered in the Nahoruby ward.
The same number of contesters will join the Trailmaniacs event on Saturday, but for the time being, only four plan to stop over in the Nahoruby polling station to cast their votes. Besides, two of the run's organisers will do so, Kutis said.
"We don't want people to have to choose whether to join the run or cast their votes," he said.
The run offers three tracks of 61, 47 and 33 kilometres, respectively.
The Nahoruby polling station lies in the second third of all three tracks.
Kutis said the organisers would deduct the time the runners would spend voting from their final time.
He said contesters can apply for voter cards at the town hall of their home town by October 18.
Even as few as five new voters may influence the election result in the Nahoruby ward where 122 valid ballots were cast during the previous elections.
On the other hand, the result in the small village has practically nil influence on the polls' result in the whole election region, which is Central Bohemia.
The Trailmaniacs run takes place for the third time, with 51 contestants having chosen the longest 61-km track.
Last year, the male winner covered it in five hours and 53 minutes, and the best woman in six hours and 52 minutes.
The general election is held on Friday, October 20 from 14:00 to 22:00 and on Saturday, October 21, from 08:00 to 14:00.
