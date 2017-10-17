ČSÚ: Export prices down 1.2%, import prices down 1.1%
Export prices in the Czech Republic dropped 1.2% y/y in August 2017, while import prices decreased by 1.1%. Terms of trade totalled 99.9%. Export prices decreased primarily due to the koruna’s appreciation on the euro and US dollar.
The total index was influenced by lower prices of machinery and means of transport (down 3.1%). Import prices weakened also chiefly in machinery and means of transport (down 4.4%). Month-on-month, export prices dropped 0.1% and import prices 0.4%. Terms of trade totalled 100.3%.
The information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.