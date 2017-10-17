Tuesday, 17 October 2017

ČSÚ: Export prices down 1.2%, import prices down 1.1%

CIA News |
17 October 2017

Export prices in the Czech Republic dropped 1.2% y/y in August 2017, while import prices decreased by 1.1%. Terms of trade totalled 99.9%. Export prices decreased primarily due to the koruna’s appreciation on the euro and US dollar.

The total index was influenced by lower prices of machinery and means of transport (down 3.1%). Import prices weakened also chiefly in machinery and means of transport (down 4.4%). Month-on-month, export prices dropped 0.1% and import prices 0.4%. Terms of trade totalled 100.3%.

The information was provided by the Czech Statistical Office (ČSÚ).