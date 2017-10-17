Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Škoda Transportation to supply trams to Finland Transtech

CIA News |
17 October 2017

Oy, a subsidiary of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, will supply up to 65 new modern vehicles for Tampere in Finland. The vehicles will be deployed on a newly constructed track that will be finished in 2021. Tampere made use of the option for modern ForCity Smart Arctic trams; namely for 19 of them including full service. The contract’s value is CZK 2.7bn. Currently, 33 ForCity Smart Artic trams out of 89 ordered are in operation in Helsinki, Finland.