Škoda Transportation to supply trams to Finland Transtech
Oy, a subsidiary of ŠKODA TRANSPORTATION, will supply up to 65 new modern vehicles for Tampere in Finland. The vehicles will be deployed on a newly constructed track that will be finished in 2021. Tampere made use of the option for modern ForCity Smart Arctic trams; namely for 19 of them including full service. The contract’s value is CZK 2.7bn. Currently, 33 ForCity Smart Artic trams out of 89 ordered are in operation in Helsinki, Finland.
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
