Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Arca Capital acquires stake in European Metal Holdings

CIA News |
Arca Capital group has acquired a stake in European Metal Holdings (EMH), which plans to mine lithium in Cínovec location through subsidiary Geomet. The spokesperson for Arca Capital, Barbora Hanáková, has added for ČIANEWS that the group has so far invested several tens of millions of korunas into EMH.

Arca Capital aims to supervise as a shareholder the entire lithium mining process and prevent unauthorised profit diversion and non-standard financial operations. Arca Capital’s co-owner Pavol Krúpa sees EHM’s lithium mining boost project as realistic. Arca Capital intends to continue raising its stake in EMH.