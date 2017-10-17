Arca Capital acquires stake in European Metal Holdings
Arca Capital group has acquired a stake in European Metal Holdings (EMH), which plans to mine lithium in Cínovec location through subsidiary Geomet. The spokesperson for Arca Capital, Barbora Hanáková, has added for ČIANEWS that the group has so far invested several tens of millions of korunas into EMH.
Arca Capital aims to supervise as a shareholder the entire lithium mining process and prevent unauthorised profit diversion and non-standard financial operations. Arca Capital’s co-owner Pavol Krúpa sees EHM’s lithium mining boost project as realistic. Arca Capital intends to continue raising its stake in EMH.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.