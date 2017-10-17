Bychkov signs contract with Czech Philharmonic Orchestra
Prague, Oct 16 (CTK) - Director of the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra (CF), David Marecek, signed a five-year contract with new CF chief conductor Semyon Bychkov on Monday.
U.S. conductor of Russian origin Bychkov will be the new CF chief conductor and the successor to late Jiri Belohlavek starting the season 2018/2019.
Before it, the guest conductors Jakub Hrusa and Tomas Netopil will be heading the CF temporarily.
"This day is of major importance for CF because by signing the contract with Bychkov, certainty is returning to it. It is now certain that it will be headed by an artist who will work similarly to Belohlavek," Marecek said.
"He is coming with a similar concept, thanks to which continuity will be maintained," he added.
After the 1989 fall of the communist regime, the post of CF conductor was gradually held by Belohlavek, Gerd Albrecht, Vladimir Ashkenazy, Zdenek Macal and Elijahu Inbal and from 2012 by Belohlavek again.
Born in Leningrad (now St Petersburg), Bychkov gained conductor's experience as early as during his studies at the age of 19. In 1975, he emigrated to the USA and later acquired U.S. citizenship.
Bychkov has led almost all of the world's important orchestras including the Berlin and Vienna philharmonics, the London Symphonic Orchestra and the New York Philharmonic, he regularly performs at the BBC Proms festivals and has also gained fame in the operatic field, conducting, for example, the orchestras of the Royal Opera House in London, New York's Metropolitan Opera, the Vienna State Opera and the Salzburg festival.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Septemberfest 2017
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.