Arms expert Hynek wins MPs support for his presidential bid
Prague, Oct 17 (CTK) - Czech Defence and Security Industry Association head Jiri Hynek applied for his registration as an official presidential candidate to the Interior Ministry on Monday, he said on Tuesday, adding that he won support for his candidacy from MPs.
Hynek is the first candidate who announced that he applied for the registration.
To run in the direct presidential election that will be held in January, a candidate must won support for his presidential bid either from at least 50,000 people or 20 lower house deputies or 10 senators. The candidates must apply to get registered by November 7.
The three most popular candidates, incumbent President Milos Zeman, researcher Jiri Drahos and entrepreneur Michal Horacek, said they gathered more than 50,000 signatures from people.
Former Czech ambassador in France Pavel Fischer said he won the required support from senators. Further candidates with support from parliament members are likely to appear by the deadline, for example, right-wing senator Jaroslav Kubera (Civic Democrats, ODS).
Hynek said his candidacy has been supported by 22 lower house deputies from five political parties, including several members of the lower house defence committee.
Hynek, 56, is running for president with support from the Realists, a new party that is rather unlikely to enter parliament after the general election that will take place on Friday and Saturday.
Hynek told CTK recently that his priorities as the head of state would be security and the promotion of Czech interests. He said he supports Czech membership of NATO but he is against the Czech adoption of the euro.
