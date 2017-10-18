EUC acquires Mephacentrum clinic in Ostrava
Medical group EUC has acquired the MEPHACENTRUM policlinic in Ostrava-Poruba. EUC has thus expanded its outpatient clinic network to another regional city.
The MEPHACENTRUM clinic in Ostrava provides medical care to 500,000 patients p.a. EUC has owned a majority stake in specialised CGB Laboratories in Ostrava since 2016. In 2017, EUC acquired also the Mammodiagnostic Centre in Pardubice and Homolka Premium Care.
EUC generates turnover of CZK 2.15bn and the firm’s 1,479 employees provided medical care to totally 1.14 million patients in 2016.
