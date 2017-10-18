Wednesday, 18 October 2017

JRD: Sales in 2018 to exceed CZK 1bn

Developer JRD expects to raise sales in the full year of 2017 to more than CZK 500m and break the CZK 1bn limit in 2018, with growth foreseen also for subsequent years.

JRD sold apartments worth totally CZK 350m in 2016. The same result was achieved in 9M 2017, thanks to acquisitions. JRD’s sales and marketing director Pavel Krumpár has told ČIANEWS that the company has sold 62 apartments year-to-date.

JRD’s portfolio currently consists of four projects with 171 apartments, 36 of which remain available.