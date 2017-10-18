Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Rally against Babis, Zeman held at Prague Castle

ČTK |
18 October 2017

Prague, Oct 17 (CTK) - Disagreement with the policy of President Milos Zeman and a food and media mogul, ANO leader Andrej Babis, was the main topic at the rally called "Gentlemen, Your Time Is Over" held at Prague Castle, the seat of Czech heads of state, on Tuesday.

Organisers, headed by activist Sarka Kruzikova, warned of populists such as Babis or Tomio Okamura, leader of the Freedom and Democracy (SPD) movement, coming to power.

Kruzikova said the post of prime minister must not be occupied by "an agent of the (Communist) StB secret police, facing charges for EU subsidy frauds."

The final projection of spots screened on a local house was in the same spirit.

Czech police recently started prosecuting Babis on suspicion of a fraud with European subsidies for the construction of his Stork Nest (Capi hnizdo) farm.

The Slovak Nation's Memory Institute (UPN) says it has evidence that Babis was an StB agent. Babis has denied both allegations.

Zeman said he was ready to name Babis as the prime minister if his ANO won the election scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.

Philosopher Vaclav Nemec warned of the election becoming a road towards eliminating democracy if the tyranny of majority or tyranny of populists manipulating the majority won.

The protesters also distanced themselves from Zeman's having said last week that Russia's annexation of Crimea was a fait accompli.

They had the banners saying "The Czech Republic is not Milos Zeman."

