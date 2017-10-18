Wednesday, 18 October 2017

TransportMin opens Třinec bypass road worth CZK 2.8bn

CIA News |
18 October 2017

Minister of Transport Dan Ťok (ANO) opened officially on October 17, 2017, the Třinec bypass road. The 11km Nebory – Oldřichovice – Bystřice section is part of the I/11 road. Work on the CZK 2.8bn project with 14 bridges and three flyover junctions was carried out by IMOS Brno, D.I.S., MOTA-ENGIL and SDS EXMOST. Ministry of Transport has informed that the bypass road will be completed fully in spring 2018.