ŘSD: Toll collection grows to CZK 7.73bn in first nine months
The collection of a toll on Czech roads increased 4.34% y/y to CZK 7.73bn in the first nine months of 2017. The toll collection grew 4.05% to CZK 895.93m in September. This stems from data provided by portal MYTO CZ, which is run by the Road and Motorway Directorate of the Czech Republic (ŘSD). The toll collection is dominated by trucks above 12 tons (91.42%). Light trucks show a share of 7.16%, while buses paid 1.42% of the collected toll.
