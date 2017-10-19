Thursday, 19 October 2017

Škoda Auto starts sales of model KAROQ in ČR

Czech automaker ŠKODA AUTO started on October 18, 2017 sales of the new SUV model ŠKODA KAROQ. According to ŠKODA AUTO Česká republika CEO Luboš Vlček, the brand has registered orders of over 3,500 cars branded KAROQ in the pre-sales stage.

Nearly two thirds of the orders are for the models with the top equipment Style. The most popular engine in the pre-sales stage is the new engine 1.5 TSI with an output of 110 kW. Drivers currently prefer petrol engines (56%).

The all-wheel drive was chosen by nearly 40% of customers. Test rides for customers are available at all 184 authorised dealerships in the Czech Republic.