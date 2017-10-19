Thursday, 19 October 2017

EY: Growth is planned by 90% of firms, recruitments by 80%

CIA News |
19 October 2017

A total of 90% of Czech firms plan a growth in the year 2018. Domestic businessmen plan to achieve the goal primarily in an organic way (66%) or with help of an expansion to new markets (40%).

One third of firms emphasize investments in innovation and development (34%). This stems from a survey conducted by EY. The growth could be jeopardised by a lack of labour force (67%), a low demand (22%) and a growth in production costs (22%).

The companies do not expect robot automation and new technologies to reduce the number of employees. Some 80% of companies plan to recruit new employees. Some 64% of businessmen need a qualified labour force for their future development.