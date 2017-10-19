At least 14 names withdrawn from lists of candidates
Prague, Oct 18 (CTK) - At least 14 names were withdrawn from the lists of candidates shortly before the October 20-21 election to the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech parliament, the election officials told journalists on Wednesday.
In the Liberec Region, Kamil Jan Svoboda, number two on the regional list of candidates of the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), already stepped down on Tuesday.
Svoboda said he did so because the party was still ready to cooperate in the government with food and media mogul Andrej Babis' ANO.
In Prague, two candidates were deleted and one stepped down himself.
Another resigned in the Usti Region.
Three candidates were deleted in the Central Bohemia constituency, two in the Zlin Region and another two in the South Moravia Region.
One candidate stepped down from the list of candidates in South Bohemia and one in the Liberec Region.
Two names were deleted from the list of candidates of the Block Against Islamisation and one from that of the Reasonable Ones in Central Bohemia, Helena Frintova, from the regional office, said.
None of them featured on the upper part of the lists of candidates, she said.
In the Zlin Region, the changes occurred on the list of candidates of the Athletes. The three men were withdrawn as they complained that they were nominated without their consent.
In South Moravia, the Realists withdrew two of their candidates. In South Moravia, a man running for the Athletes resigned.
This Friday and Saturday, 200 seats in the Chamber of Deputies will be contested by 390 candidates for 24 parties and movements.
