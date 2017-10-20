Friday, 20 October 2017

Amazon creating more than 2,500 new seasonal positions in ČR

CIA News |
20 October 2017

Amazon will create more than 2,500 new seasonal jobs at its distribution center in Dobrovíz. Recruitment commenced on October 19, 2017.

Employees will get a financial bonus of up to 10 % and other benefits on top of their hourly wage. Employees will help with stocking, packaging and shipping customers’ Christmas orders. The online store is also hiring experts for its HR, finance and IT teams in Prague’s Dejvice.