Friday, 20 October 2017

CEEC: Suppliers secured construction contracts worth CZK 96.5bn

CIA News |
20 October 2017

Between January and August 2017, 3,557 construction contracts worth CZK 96.5bn were awarded to concrete suppliers. This represents an increase in the number of tenders by 23.9 % and an increase in their volume by 84.1 %.

The y/y comparison is influenced by a low comparison base from 2016, which totaled CZK 52.4bn for the volume of contracts. This was announced by analytical company CEEC Research (CEEC), according to which some tenders are still underway and that it is therefore to be expected that data will be updated in coming months.