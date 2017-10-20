Friday, 20 October 2017

Czech Greens leader decides to come out

20 October 2017

Prague, Oct 19 (CTK) - Czech Greens leader Matej Stropnicky, a son of Defence Minister Martin Stropnicky (ANO), said on Thursday he was a homosexual, reacting to the speculations expressed by tabloids.

He told the gay server nakluky.cz that he did not plan to speak about his private life, but voters should have the information.

Stropnicky said he believed during the forthcoming election to the Chamber of Deputies, people would appreciate "his fair play."

The Greens published a part of the interview on their webpage on Thursday.

"The private life is simply only mine," Stropnicky replied to the question of why he decided to come out now.

"However, the information itself should be public if a party leader is involved. I do not want to be a coward," he added.

Stropnicky said the Greens were the only party which quite resolutely defended the rights of lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transsexuals (LGBT).

"We see two things as being quite substantial: adoption of children and granting of widow's/widower's pensions. Actually, we want people living in same-sex couples to have simply the same rights as heterosexual couples," he added.

According to the latest polls, the Greens are below the 5 percent threshold for the Chamber of Deputies.

No Czech top politicians have so far publicly said they are homosexual.

