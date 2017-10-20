Former head of PM's office pays tax for luxurious gifts
Prague, Oct 19 (CTK) - Former head of the office of prime minister Petr Necas (Civic Democrats, ODS), Jana Necasova (formerly Nagyova), has paid the tax for the luxurious gifts she received, her lawyer Jan Bruna told public Czech Television (CT) on Thursday.
Necasova has been charged with tax evasion. According to the prosecution, the gifts Necasova received were worth more than ten million crowns and the tax she did not pay was 736,000 crowns.
The police originally wanted to charge Necasova of corruption, but they did not have enough evidence. She was charged in July 2016.
Necasova is also facing charges of abuse of the military intelligence, leak of a secret counter-intelligence report and bribing of politicians into loyalty. No final verdict has been issued yet, however.
Necasova was a secret lover of prime minister Necas. When the scandals around her surfaced in mid-2013, it caused the fall of Necas’s right-wing government. After he left top politics, Necas divorced his first wife and married Nagyova.
