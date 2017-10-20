Kayaker Hilgertová ends professional career aged 49
Prague, Oct 19 (CTK) - Czech kayaker Stepanka Hilgertova, a double Olympic winner in water slalom, ends her professional sport career at the age of 49 years, she has said in an interview with the Czech Olympic Committee's website.
Her job contract in the Dukla sport club will expire at the end of October. She said she would like to keep competing on an amateur level.
Hilgertova will start working in the Czech National Bank (CNB), in the section of educational and social events, in November.
She will be training as an amateur athlete.
"Despite that I would not like to present this as the end of my career though it might be the end from a certain point of view," she told the czechteam.info server.
Hilgertova started at six Olympic Games from Barcelona in 1992 to London in 2012. She won gold medals at the Summer Olympics in Atlanta in 1996 and in Sydney four years later.
She gained the World Cup title twice, in 1992 and 1998. She also won 15 medals at the European Championships, including seven golds.
In the spring, Hilgertova did not qualify for the national team to take part in top sport events. However, she competed as a substitute at the European Championship where she failed in the qualification.
Copying, dissemination or other publication of this article or parts thereof without the prior written consent of ČTK is expressly forbidden. The Prague Daily Monitor is not responsible for its content.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Roxy celebrates 25th anniversary (BE25)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.