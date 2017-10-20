KKCG buying 70 % of IT holding AutoCont
Investment group KKCG is acquiring a majority in holding AutoCont, an independent provider of IT services. KKCG will become the holder of a 70% stake, the remaining 30 % will remain in the hands of the current management team.
KKCG investment director responsible for new technoogies, Michal Tománek, said that the group’s long-term vision is to build a strong business pillar focused on information technologies. The contract between the entities was signed on October 18, 2017.
The transaction is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. AutoCont supplies business infrastructure, business information systems, develops software and offers IT outsourcing and cloud services.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Roxy celebrates 25th anniversary (BE25)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.