Friday, 20 October 2017

KKCG buying 70 % of IT holding AutoCont

20 October 2017

Investment group KKCG is acquiring a majority in holding AutoCont, an independent provider of IT services. KKCG will become the holder of a 70% stake, the remaining 30 % will remain in the hands of the current management team.

KKCG investment director responsible for new technoogies, Michal Tománek, said that the group’s long-term vision is to build a strong business pillar focused on information technologies. The contract between the entities was signed on October 18, 2017.

The transaction is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities of the Czech Republic and Slovakia. AutoCont supplies business infrastructure, business information systems, develops software and offers IT outsourcing and cloud services.