Friday, 20 October 2017

Record 7,524 candidates running in Czech elections

ČTK |
20 October 2017

Prague, Oct 19 (CTK) - A total of 7,524 candidates, the record number, are running in the October 20-21 election to the Chamber of Deputies, 15 fewer than when they were registered in August, Petra Bacova, spokeswoman for the Czech Statistical Office (CSU), said on Thursday.

The lists of candidates were left by four candidates for the Athletes, three for the Realists, three for the Block Against Islamisation and two for the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL), Bacova said.

Despite this, the record number of candidates was reached. One seat in the lower house is now contested by 37 of them.

The smallest number, 3,621, ran for the Chamber of Deputies in 1998.

Like in the past, the CSU expects the results of the vote to be finished in most constituencies on Saturday evening, Bacova said.

The speed will depend on the quality and work of the election commissions.

"The programmes, databases and transfer of data are being repeatedly tested. The functionality of the presentation system is being checked," Bacova said.

The election starts on Friday at 14:00 and ends on Saturday at 14:00.

