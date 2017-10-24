ANO, SPD to support Vondráček for lower house head
Prague, Oct 23 (CTK) - The ANO movement and the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) agreed on proposing Radek Vondracek (ANO) for the chairman of the new lower house of Czech parliament and both parties also want to push through a bill on a general referendum, their leaders said after their talks on Monday.
ANO of tycoon Andrej Babis clearly won the weekend election, gaining 78 of the 200 seats in parliament, while the SPD of populist Tomio Okamura won 22 seats.
ANO deputy chairman Jaroslav Faltynek ruled out a government alliance of the two parties.
Okamura said ANO supported the demand that the SPD have a deputy chairman of the lower house.
He said the SPD wants its representative to head the lower house security committee. "We want to supervise an increase in the security in the Czech Republic," Okamura said. He said the SPD would also like to head the foreign affairs committee.
The SPD presented its the programme demands to ANO.
Okamura said ANO is not against a discussion on a ban on illegal migration and a ban on sharia law.
He said the SPD was not negotiating about forming a government with ANO since it is unwilling to be part of a government led by a prosecuted prime minister.
Babis has been accused over a suspected EU subsidy fraud. However, as he was re-elected to parliament and regained immunity, the prosecution will have to be suspended. The police may ask the lawmakers to strip Babis of his immunity again. The MPs of the old lower house did so in early September.
Babis insists on becoming prime minister.
Faltynek said ANO would prefer forming a government with the right-wing Civic Democrats (ODS) with whose leaders it will have talks on Tuesday evening.
He said he can also imagine that the outgoing government coalition of the ANO, the Social Democrats (CSSD) and the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) will be recreated.
The ODS won 25 seats, the CSSD 15 and the KDU-CSL 10. In both cases, the government would have a rather close majority of 103 votes in parliament.
After talks with ANO earlier yesterday, the Christian Democrats said they are going in opposition.
However, all traditional parties said in their election campaigns that they would not join a government led by the prosecuted Babis.
The remained seat in parliament went to the Pirates (22), the Communists (KSCM; 15), TOP 09 (7) and Mayors and Independents (STAN;6).
