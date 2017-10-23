Monday, 23 October 2017

CEEC: Construction companies modify two fifths of public projects

CIA News |
Due to major deficiencies construction companies must modify two fifths of the volume of public contract projects. The related increase in costs totals 7.2 % of the value of construction. This is based on the Quarterly analysis of the Czech construction sector for Q3/2017 prepared by CEEC Research in cooperation with Group Saint-Gobain.

The survey showed that the Czech construction sector would be most helped in the area of public contracts by limits on competition at the lowest price and a focus on assessing bids based on multiple criteria. Large construction companies would primarily welcome a long-term investment plan, which is subsequently adhered to.