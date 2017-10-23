CEEC: Construction companies modify two fifths of public projects
Due to major deficiencies construction companies must modify two fifths of the volume of public contract projects. The related increase in costs totals 7.2 % of the value of construction. This is based on the Quarterly analysis of the Czech construction sector for Q3/2017 prepared by CEEC Research in cooperation with Group Saint-Gobain.
The survey showed that the Czech construction sector would be most helped in the area of public contracts by limits on competition at the lowest price and a focus on assessing bids based on multiple criteria. Large construction companies would primarily welcome a long-term investment plan, which is subsequently adhered to.
