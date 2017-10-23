Ekospol plans to buy lots for CZK 600m in 2018
Developer EKOSPOL plans to build lots worth ca. CZK 600m in 2018. In 2017 the developer acquired lots for the construction of totally 1,100 new apartments.
EKOSPOL’s CEO and board of directors chairman Evžen Korec has told ČIANEWS that the company has recently launched the construction of almost 200 apartments in the last two phases of the Panorama Kyje project. The apartment complex with almost 1,000 apartments is scheduled to be completed in 2018.
In summer 2017, EKOSPOL completed the construction of almost 400 apartments in Výhledy Barrandov and Viladomy Dubeč projects. Units in these projects were sold out prior to completion.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Roxy celebrates 25th anniversary (BE25)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.