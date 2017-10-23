Finnish Embassy opens design exhibition in Prague's Mánes
Prague, Oct 20 (CTK) - The Embassy of Finland opens an exhibition of Finnish design and architecture in the Manes Exhibition Hall in Prague on Friday on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Republic of Finland's foundation.
The exhibition is organised into nine segments revolving around the themes of Finnish nature and society.
Both contemporary Finnish design and architecture have drawn inspiration from nature, while Finnish architecture is often marked by simple elegance and pragmatism combined with the use of state-of-the art quality materials.
The objects and buildings on display attest to the interest of designers and architects in supporting social development and equality, the exhibitions' organisers have said.
The featured buildings include the Olympic Stadium in Helsinki, which dates back to 1938, as well as a large public sauna which was built in Helsinki last year. The display also includes houses built for war veterans in the 1950s or the interwar villas offering generous spaces inspired by organic natural shapes.
The exhibition is a travelling one. It begun in Warsaw early this year, then it moved to Bratislava and Budapest. Prague has been its fourth location.
It is open through October 30. It will then move to its final location - Berlin.
