Tuesday, 24 October 2017

Payments made with cards issued in ČR increased to CZK 143.47bn

CIA News |
23 October 2017

The number of transactions completed with domestic and international retailers using cards issued in the Czech Republic increased q/q in 2Q 2017 from CZK 196.36m to CZK 221.81m. Of this total, transactions worth CZK 28.53m were made with credit cards. The number of NFC transactions totaled CZK 178.61m.

The number of transactions made on websites totaled CZK 15.84m. Cashback transactions totaled CZK 145,200. This is based on the statistics of the Banking Card Association (SBK). The volume of payments made using Czech payments cards during the period in question increased to CZK 143.47bn, from CZK 128.42bn.

Credit card payments accounted for CZK 22.26bn of this total. The value of NFC transactions totaled CZK 101.56bn and the value of website transactions reached CZK 14.46bn.