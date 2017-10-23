Payments made with cards issued in ČR increased to CZK 143.47bn
The number of transactions completed with domestic and international retailers using cards issued in the Czech Republic increased q/q in 2Q 2017 from CZK 196.36m to CZK 221.81m. Of this total, transactions worth CZK 28.53m were made with credit cards. The number of NFC transactions totaled CZK 178.61m.
The number of transactions made on websites totaled CZK 15.84m. Cashback transactions totaled CZK 145,200. This is based on the statistics of the Banking Card Association (SBK). The volume of payments made using Czech payments cards during the period in question increased to CZK 143.47bn, from CZK 128.42bn.
Credit card payments accounted for CZK 22.26bn of this total. The value of NFC transactions totaled CZK 101.56bn and the value of website transactions reached CZK 14.46bn.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Roxy celebrates 25th anniversary (BE25)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.