Pirate Party head rules out cooperation with SPD, KSČM, ANO
Prague, Oct 21 (CTK) - Czech Pirates leader Ivan Bartos ruled out on Saturday post-election cooperation with the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) of Tomio Okamura, the Communists (KSCM) and the winning ANO due to its chairman Andrej Babis and deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek being prosecuted over a subsidy fraud.
The Pirates will definitely enter the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of parliament, for the first time in history, gaining some 10 percent of the vote.
The Pirates will fare third after ANO and the Civic Democrats (ODS), according to CTK estimates.
Bartos told reporters that the election results proved the voters' demand for openness and control of politics.
Bartos also said he was prepared for his party ending in opposition.
"I think that our position opposition will be very strong," he said.
He said the Pirate Party would follow its strategy released two months ago and focus, for instance, on the laws on register of contracts and on free access to information.
The Pirates will form a team of negotiators on Sunday afternoon, Bartos added.
He previously said he could imagine cooperation with the Mayors and Independents (STAN) and TOP 09, but that he minded the personality of its chairman Miroslav Kalousek.
At the press conference, Bartos also appreciated the work of volunteers helping the party in the election campaign.
