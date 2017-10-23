Poll: Half of Czechs dissatisfied with election results
Prague, Oct 22 (CTK) - Forty-six percent of respondents are dissatisfied and 44 percent are satisfied with the results of the October 20-21 general election, in which Andrej Babis's ANO movement scored a landslide victory, according to a Median poll released to CTK on Sunday.
Most Czechs do not fear for the future of democracy in the country, but they would mind a prosecuted man (Babis) heading the next government, the poll shows.
Babis and ANO first deputy head Jaroslav Faltynek are prosecuted on suspicion of an EU subsidy fraud. The lower house released them for prosecution in September, but since both were re-elected and regained immunity, their prosecution was interrupted and the Chamber of Deputies in its new composition must decide on it again.
Voters of the winning ANO, the Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD) movement and the Pirates prevail among the satisfied with the election results, while voters of TOP 09, which only slightly crossed the 5-percent parliamentary threshold, are the least satisfied.
Dissatisfied people prevail also among those who did not vote in the election to the Chamber of Deputies .
Most respondents or 56 percent expect the economic situation in the Czech Republic to improve after the election.
Forty-three percent suppose that the international position of the Czech Republic will improve, too, while 41 percent share the opposite view. A half of Czechs are of the view that the domestic political situation will worsen after he election, while 41 percent expect the opposite.
Nevertheless, 57 percent say democracy in the country is not threatened, while 37 percent express such fears.
According to the poll, 57 percent of Czechs would mind a prime minister facing criminal prosecution. This opinion prevails among voters of all parties that entered the Chamber of Deputies except for ANO. Only 13 percent its voters raise this objection.
Moreover, 54 percent of the polled said ANO should offer an alternative candidate for PM, but ANO insists on Babis being its only candidate for PM.
The poll also shows that most of the voters or 57 percent are of the view that the Communists (KSCM) should not participate in a government. Out of those who did not vote, only 38 percent mind the KSCM's involvement in a government.
The Median conducted the poll on a sample of 1,258 respondents on Saturday and Sunday.
ANO won the general election with 29.6 percent, followed by the Civic Democrats (ODS) with 11.3 percent and the third Pirates with 10.8 percent of the vote. Another six parties also entered the Chamber of Deputies: the SPD of Tomio Okamura with 10.6 percent, the KSCM with 7.8 percent, the Social Democrats (CSSD) with 7.3 percent, the Christian Democrats (KDU-CSL) with 5.8 percent, TOP 09 with 5.3 percent and the Mayors and Independents (STAN) with 5.2 percent.
