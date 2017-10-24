Wednesday, 25 October 2017

Prague's Saxo Bank is headquarters for 28 European countries

CIA News |
24 October 2017

Saxo Bank’s Prague office became the headquarters for 28 Central and Eastern European countries from October 2017. The bank plans to increase the no. of online brokers at least five times until the end of 2017. Saxo Bank’s Prague unit has moved to bigger premises in the Palladium Praha shopping centre. CEO Kim Fournais has stated that both the Prague unit and the entire Saxo Bank plan to boost the focus on big data, artificial intelligence and cloud-based services.