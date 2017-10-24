Prague's Saxo Bank is headquarters for 28 European countries
Saxo Bank’s Prague office became the headquarters for 28 Central and Eastern European countries from October 2017. The bank plans to increase the no. of online brokers at least five times until the end of 2017. Saxo Bank’s Prague unit has moved to bigger premises in the Palladium Praha shopping centre. CEO Kim Fournais has stated that both the Prague unit and the entire Saxo Bank plan to boost the focus on big data, artificial intelligence and cloud-based services.
- Login to post comments
What's Up Prague - Roxy celebrates 25th anniversary (BE25)
Every week, 5 events! What's Up Prague! Every Monday we will let you know what to do in Prague for the current week. This video is produced by Prague.TV and supported by OpenCall mobile.
• Leading Prague real estate offering Prague houses and apartments for rent and sale. Unique collection of luxury Prague apartments and Prague boutique hotels.
• Rent apartment Prague from CZK 14.900, 0% commission.
• Book online cheap and reliable Prague Airport Shuttle Transport.
• Prague Expat Guide - Prague.TV - Living Like a Local!.