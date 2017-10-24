SBK: Domestic card payments up to CZK 124bn
The total value of payments made with Czech payment cards increased to CZK 123.98bn in Q2 2017 from CZK 109.60bn in Q1 2017. Credit card payments totalled CZK 19.47bn, Domestic online transactions reached CZK 7.05bn and NFC transactions totalled CZK 96.50bn. This stems from the statistics of the Banking Card Association (SBK).
