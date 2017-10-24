Valeo to expand development centre in Prague for CZK 125m
Valeo will invest CZK 125m in the Czech Republic into the expansion of its research and development centre. The company will build a new 2,300 m2 facility next to the existing building near the Depo Hostivař metro station in Prague.
The facility will offer more than 250 jobs. The centre currently offers more than 9,000 m2 of space with 700 experts. Work on the project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2018 and official opening is planned for March 2018.
The Valeo development centre has been involved since 2013 with the development of sensors, software and systems for autonomous vehicles.
