Thursday, 26 October 2017

BDO: ČR is 23rd most attractive market for investors

CIA News |
25 October 2017

Czech Republic is the most attractive country for investors in the former Eastern Bloc. This stems from the International Business Compass global chart, compiled by auditor and consulting company BDO.

CR went three positions up in the chart in comparison to 2016 and ranked 23rd, behind Taiwan and ahead of Israel. Slovakia feel three positions and placed 43rd. BDO’s Lukáš Hendrych has stated that Slovakia’s low score may be attributed primarily to the country’s bad socio-cultural conditions, in which Slovakia ranked 61st, below Romania.