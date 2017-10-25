Thursday, 26 October 2017

Equa bank's loan portfolio grows to CZK 36.19bn

CIA News |
25 October 2017

Equa bank’s net profit increased 125% y/y to CZK 182m as of September 30, 2017. Its operating income grew 18% to CZK 1.04bn. Total assets of the bank increased 8% to CZK 47.94bn. The total loan portfolio grew 16% to CZK 36.19bn and the volume of deposits increased 6% to CZK 42.55bn.

Bank’s client base increased 27% to 294,000. According to Equa bank CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors Petr Řehák, the growth in the profit was caused by the demand for consumer loans and overdrafts, where the volume of newly extended personal loans increased 33%.

The business was impacted also by income from insurance and a growing use of payment cards including the golden ones.