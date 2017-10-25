Thursday, 26 October 2017

O2 ČR's revenues up 0.6% to CZK 27.89bn

CIA News |
25 October 2017

O2 Czech Republic’s consolidated revenues in grew 0.6% y/y to CZK 27.89bn in 9M 2017. EBITDA dropped 0.6% to CZK 7.80bn. Net profit totalled CZK 4.11bn, up 2.5% y/y. O2 CR’s mobile customer base in the Czech Republic reached 4.917 million (down 0.1%). ARPU totalled CZK 292 (up 1.3%).

The operator’s deputy board of directors chairman and CFO Tomáš Kouřil has stated that in addition to traditional growth segments, incl. mobile data and paid TV, the company also managed to sell financial services. Revenues from financial services totalled almost CZK 130m in 2017, partially compensating the negative effect of European regulation.

Mr. Kouřil has added that O2’s clients travelling in Europe spent totally two times more minutes and seven times more data in June-September 2017 than a year ago. The operator incurred costs of hundreds of millions of korunas due to this increase. O2 CR’s strategic priority for the upcoming period is the offer of O2 Spolu (O2 Together) tariffs for families and small groups.