President summons new Chamber to meet on November 20
Prague, Oct 24 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman called the meeting of the Chamber of Deputies in its new lineup for Monday, November 20, his spokesman Jiri Ovcacek told CTK on Tuesday.
Zeman said last week he would use the 30-day deadline for summoning the lower house of parliament to give as much time for a political discussion of the successful parties as possible.
The general election was held on October 20-21. Under the constitution, the permanent meeting of the Chamber of Deputies must be held within 30 days after the elections. The present election term ends on October 26.
The constituent session of the new Chamber is to be held at the beginning of the permanent meeting, with oaths being taken by the newly elected MPs, and the election of the mandate and immunity committee, the head and deputy heads of the Chamber and individual committees. The outgoing government is to hand in its resignation after the constituent session.
