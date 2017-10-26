Friday, 27 October 2017

Accolade to build polygon circuit for several billions of CZK near Stříbro

The Accolade investment group is preparing a construction of a polygon circuit for testing and certification of self-driving vehicles. The construction project worth several billions of korunas should be completed near Stříbro by 2022.

Among other things, the polygon circuit will be able to verify non-stop communication of vehicles among each other and in a built-up area, including communication with urban infrastructural elements.

It will also be possible to improve existing assisting technologies, such as sign readers, adaptive cruise control and detection of an obstacle in the road, at the polygon circuit.