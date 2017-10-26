Friday, 27 October 2017

C&W: Focus Estate Fund buys Retail Park Most

CIA News |
26 October 2017

Focus Estate Fund has purchased Retail Park Most with an area of 6,470 m2 from TK Development. Focus Estate partner Maxim Shkolnik said that the fund’s intention was to remodel the shopping centre and to increase its yields by 12%‒15%.

The new owner also started preparatory works to improve better accessibility for pedestrians and traffic. The lease of the Retail Park Most centre is arranged by Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), which provided information about the transaction.