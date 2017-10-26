Czech DofE Award Event begins in Prague
Prague, Oct 25 (CTK) - The five-day International Gold Event (IGE) bringing together almost one hundred international participants in the Duke of Edinburgh International Award (DofE Award) educational programme got under way on Wednesday in Prague, said Jiri Zrust, DofE board's chairman.
The programme is to assist young people in developing their skills, he said.
"Anyone who goes through the award programme and the associated tough experience is better equipped to deal with what they will face in life and at work... Such person is consequently more tenacious, more persistent and has more chances to succeed," he added.
Since its foundation in 1956 by Prince Philip, the husband of British Queen Elizabeth II, the DofE youth achievement award has been organised annually in more than 140 countries.
In the Czech Republic, it has been running since 1994. It currently engages 170 schools, children's homes and other institutions working with children. More than 2000 of its participants set out goals for themselves in four sections - skills, physical recreation, residential project and adventurous journey.
Those who complete the gold level in the DofE programme qualify for the IGE.
One of the participants' tasks within IGE is the preparation of a project they will later defend in front of an international jury, on which Prince Edward also sits this year.
In countries where it award has a long tradition, the DofE gives secondary school students advantage when applying at universities or for a job.
