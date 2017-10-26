Pirates eyeing senior posts in Chamber of Deputies
Prague, Oct 25 (CTK) - The Pirates want to have the posts of the Chamber of Deputies deputy chairman and chairman of its defence and security committee, Czech Pirates leader Ivan Bartos told journalists after his talks with the election winner, the ANO movement, on Wednesday.
The Pirates are against their coalition cooperation or a tacit support for the government ANO is to form, Bartos said.
Out of the Pirates' 20 priorities, agreement was found in 15 points, he added.
"We introduced our strategy to ANO representatives which simply rules out a coalition cooperation and a tacit support for the government to be formed by ANO," Bartos said.
Andrej Babis' ANO won the general election with 29.6 percent, followed by the Civic Democratic Party (ODS) with 11.3 percent and the Pirates with 10.8 percent of the vote.
The Pirates' result was one of the biggest surprises of the election to the lower house.
"And then we also discussed the future arrangement of the Chamber of Deputies. The Pirates will want the post of its deputy chairman. There was also the question of the committees we prefer. We said we would like to have the post of chairman of the defence and security committee," Bartos said.
ANO representative Radek Vondracek said the aim of the meeting was not to convince Pirates to enter the coalition government.
"We have much time. Due to the balance of forces after the election, I believe that ANO has the free option of speaking gradually with all," Vondracek said.
ANO proposes as chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Vondracek, but the opposition Civic Democratic Party (ODS) has proposed its leader Petr Fiala.
Bartos said the Pirates would decide on the candidate on Saturday.
ANO leader Andrej Babis did not attend the meeting. Bartos said earlier on Wednesday this could be explained by his SMS communication with Babis who was angry with Bartos because he had not answered his congratulation and the request that he should propose the date of the meeting.
"Now I said I hoped everything was cleared up and that I would like to meet Babis," Bartos said after the meeting.
